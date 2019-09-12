Air Force member surprises brother at high school football practice in heartwarming video

USA Today Sports

By September 11, 2019

Three games into the football season, you’re getting used to the daily grind and focusing solely on the next matchup ahead.

One Arizona high school player got distracted in the best way possible Tuesday.

Conner Burns, a senior wide receiver and defensive back for Corona Del Sol (Tempe, Arizona), posted a video to Twitter of his older brother running onto the field to surprise him.

The brother is in the Air Force and stationed in Hawaii.

On Tuesday, the day before 9/11, the older brother jogged onto the football field and grabbed his Burns from behind, pretending to tackle him.

When Burns saw who it was, he embraced him.

He didn’t have words.

“What? What?” the younger sibling couldn’t stop asking as he hugged his brother, apparently in tears.

It was a heartwarming reunion.

