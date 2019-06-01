AJ Casey, a top freshman, reportedly transferring from powerhouse Simeon to Tinley Park

One of the best freshmen basketball players in the country is reportedly transferring.

AJ Casey, the top freshman in Illinois, is changing schools, according to the Chicago Sun Times. But he’s not transferring to a powerhouse like so many other players of his stature.

Casey is transferring from Simeon (Chicago) to Tinley Park (Illinois), the outlet reported.

Simeon has been arguably the best basketball program in the state over the last decade. Since the 2010-11 season, the team has gone 228-41, according to MaxPreps.

The Wolverines had fewer than five losses in seven of those nine seasons.

Last season’s 20-15 record was by far the worst during the span.

Casey’s father, Andre, spoke to the Sun-Times about the decision.

“There isn’t a whole lot to it and it’s nothing serious in terms of anything to do with Simeon,” he said. “But he’s going to be living with his mother in Tinley Park.”

Last year was Tinley Park’s first winning season since 2010-11. Between that season and this, the team didn’t reach 10 wins once.

But coming off a 14-11 season and getting one of the best players in the state, regardless of class, it’s looking like Tinley Park is on the uprise.

Casey is ranked by ESPN as the No. 13 player in the 2022 class.

Already 6-foot-9, Casey has good hands, shown by his ability to catch the ball in the post surrounded by defenders and finish in traffic. He’s also able to get up the court in transition and is an able shooter.

Casey is part of the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U16 National Team.