Four-star wide receiver A.J. Henning commits to Michigan football

One of the top players on Michigan’s 2020 recruiting board, and a perfect fit for Josh Gattis’ offensive system, says he’s coming to Ann Arbor.

A.J. Henning, a 4-star receiver from Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Illinois), announced his commitment to Michigan via Twitter.

He’s the seventh player to publicly commit to Michigan’s 2020 class since Sunday.

Henning is a 5-foot-11, 183-pound quick-twitch receiver who has been clocked with a verified 4.46 40-yard dash time. He was part of Michigan’s massive official visit contingent this weekend.

The Illinois native picked Michigan over offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Michigan State, Tennessee, Wisconsin and a host of others. Hennis is the No. 80-ranked player nationally and the No. 1 player in Illinois.

Henning also made summer visits to Georgia, Penn State and Notre Dame. He has a similar body type and athletic profile to current Michigan freshmen wideouts Mike Sainristil and Giles Jackson, who both signed with the Wolverines as part of the class of 2019.

I’m coming home… 100% C O M M I T T E D ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/WTPUKbmyOQ — AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) June 26, 2019

He becomes the 17th commitment in Michigan’s 2020 class, joining 4-star defensive lineman Braiden McGregor, 4-star corner Andre Seldon, 4-star safety Jordan Morant, 4-star offensive lineman Zak Zinter, 4-star linebacker Osman Savage, 4-star quarterback J.D. Johnson, 3-star linebacker William Mohan, 3-star defensive end Aaron Lewis, 3-star linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, 3-star linebacker Cornell Wheeler, 3-star offensive lineman Jeffrey Presti, 3-star offensive lineman Reece Atteberry, 3-star athlete Eamonn Dennis, 3-star tight end Nick Patterson, 3-star tackle Micah Mazzccua and 3-star tight end Matthew Hibner.

Michigan also got a commitment from wrestler-running back Gaige Garcia this week. He’ll play both sports at U-M, though his football scholarship situation is unclear.

Michigan had a slew of prospects on campus last weekend for visits, 4-star running back Blake Corum (who will announce his decision Thursday) and 3-star outside linebacker Mitchell Melton.