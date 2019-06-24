Texas A&M lands commitment from 4-star OG Akinola Ogunbiyi

Of all the college teams that received commitments over the weekend, Texas A&M was by far the most efficient: the Aggies landed just one commit, and he was a 4-star prospect.

Yes, volume is important, but nothing trumps talent, and Texas A&M continues to wrack that up in spades for its Class of 2020. The latest to join that group is four-star in-state offensive guard Akinola Ogunbiyi, who committed to the Aggies Saturday.

Ogunbiyi’s commitment to Texas A&M is the culmination of a whirlwind back-and-forth recruitment. The Sugar Land (Texas) Kempner star first committed to Texas A&M a year ago in June of 2018, only to decommit when then Aggies offensive line coach Jim Turner took an NFL position after the 2018 season. In April he picked Georgia, but as has become clear in recent weeks, he never completely got Texas A&M out of his system.

He continued taking unofficial visits and spent more time in both Athens and College Station, eventually leading to his recommitment to the Aggies.

For Texas A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher, Ogunbiyi is a big get, the third offensive guard to commit to the class, but the first to be rated as a four-star recruit or better.