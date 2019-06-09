Al Leiter: My son Jack is going to Vanderbilt over the Yankees

Not even the Yankees could change Jack Leiter’s mind.

The Delbarton School star stayed true to his decision to attend Vanderbilt University next year, meaning he won’t sign with the Yankees, who chose him in the 20th round of the MLB Draft.

The official decision was announced on Twitter by Leiter’s father, Al, a former major leaguer who played for the Yankees and Mets and won three World Series titles (two with the Blue Jays, one with the Marlins).

My son @jackleiter22 never wavered…he always wanted to go to Vanderbilt. His commitment to @VandyBoys was rock solid. I’m proud how he was so resolute & convicted with his choice and decision-making . When there’s a fork in the road take it…he chose @VanderbiltU #ProudDad https://t.co/d44WoNzi4D — Al Leiter (@AlLeiter22) June 7, 2019

Jack Leiter was considered a top prospect in this year’s draft, but he fell way out of the first round because teams knew of his intention to play in college. Players who go to college can’t enter the draft again until after their junior year of school.

“We felt it was worth the chance,’’ Yankees scouting director Damon Oppenheimer said of taking Leiter in the 20th round. “Sometimes it’s about building relationships.”

The Yankees first round pick, Anthony Volpe, was a high school teammate of Jack Leiter’s at Delbarton. The pair helped the Green Wave win a state title on Thursday.