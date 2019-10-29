Ala. high school football coach kicked out of press box for disorderly conduct

An Alabama assistant football coach was kicked out of a game after he reacted negatively to a call made by the game judge, who was also in the same press box during a game between state Class 4A champs, Sidney Lanier (Montgomery, Ala.) and Dothan (Ala.) High School.

Suffice to say, there were accusations of expletives being used.

“There was an issue between one of the Lanier coaches in the press box and the (game) judge that was also in box,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Maurice Eggleston told WTVY.

Stadium security quickly ushered the coach out of the box and the game continued normally. Still, the incident slowed the game to a crawl while the coach in question was forced to leave his post and head straight for the exits and buses waiting outside.

It remains possible that the Alabama High School Athletic Association could levy additional discipline against the coach, or even disqualify him from future events outright, though that seems unlikely.

All of which means that the coach in question will likely be back in a box this week. Something tells us this time his reactions will include fewer expletives.