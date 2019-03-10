Alabama baseball coach faces charges of sexually abusing female student

A Central High School (Clay County, Ala.) baseball coach, who is also an agriculture teacher at the school, has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse, among other crimes, AL.com reported.

According to AL.com, Jason Michael Anderson faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse, electronic solicitation of a minor and child molestation. His bond is set at $55,000, and he was jailed Friday.

The teacher’s social media posts with students allegedly warranted improper conduct and led to the arrest. This came after the arrest last month of Randolph County High School teacher David Brenton Burkhalter, who is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student , AL.com reported.

Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard told AL.com that the investigation is ongoing and that there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.