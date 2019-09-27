Alabama commit Latrell McCutchin received personal letters from 7 different Tide coaches after knee injury

How do elite college football programs keep underclass pledges committed? By doing major market football program things like having every coach send a personal letter to a recruit of significance.

That’s precisely what Nick Saban and his Alabama coaching staff did for elite Class of 2021 recruit Latrell McCutchin, a four-star cornerback from LBJ High School in Austin, Texas.

McCutchin committed to the Crimson Tide in June, picking Alabama over hometown Texas in a decision that stunned many. McCutchin stayed committed to Alabama throughout the summer, but then suffered a torn ACL early in the Jaguars season and has been forced to miss the rest.

While he recovers at home, the Alabama coaching staff made sure McCutchin knows he’s not forgotten in Tuscaloosa by sending him seven different letters offering injury condolences and inspiration. All seven apparently arrived on the same day, and each was handwritten by a different coach (or someone mimicking that coach’s handwriting).

The gimmick clearly had its intended effect:

While McCutchin may be lacking time on the field, he’s not lacking attention off it. In addition to Alabama’s efforts, and continued attention from his hometown Longhorns, McCutchin has also added scholarship offers from Ohio State and Tennessee since the season got started earlier this month, per Touchdown Alabama magazine.

For now, every other program still takes a back seat to Alabama, and their efforts to remain in the field of vision of an injured player states away.