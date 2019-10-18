Alabama, Florida football games postponed, canceled by impending tropical storm

A tropical storm warning for the Gulf Coast has led to cancelations and postponements for a number of scheduled Friday high school football games.

As reported by Mobile, Ala. CBS affiliate WKRG, five games in Alabama’s Baldwin County have all been moved to Saturday starts while Escambia County in Florida has canceled all after school extracurricular activities, with no dates for rescheduling announced.

Among the games postponed are games involving traditional Alabama state contenders Spanish Fort (Ala.) High School and Daphne (Ala.) High School, among others. Meanwhile, the Florida games that will be canceled include all those that were set to be hosted in Escambia County.

While Baldwin County sprang to action before the storm made landfall, others have decided to monitor the situation before deciding whether games can move forward. According to AL.com, that group of schools includes the Mobile Public Schools system. Per the website, Mobile Schools will decide by noon Friday whether their Friday night football schedule will move forward, face postponements or be canceled altogether.