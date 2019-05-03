Alabama high school football coach goes viral for teaching players how to change a flat tire

The Athens (Ala.) High School football program finished 8-4 with a first round playoff loss in 2018. That’s fine, but hardly worth writing home about. What is worth writing about is how the program has taken the concept of player development far beyond the field.

Earlier this week, a video from Athens football’s “Manly Mondays” showcased an Athens assistant football coach teaching his players how to change a flat tire, an example of the program using valuable practice time to teach a practical, non-football lesson.

The video that was posted to Twitter by Athens head coach Cody Gross has already been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

In this week’s installment of Manly Monday Coach Carter teaches us how to change a flat tire. #lifelessons #morethanfootball pic.twitter.com/dxNsULThxz — Cody Gross (@coachgross73) April 30, 2019

Gross’ tire changing lesson wasn’t his first tour de force for his players. In previous weeks he’d also taught how to change a car’s oil and transmission fluid, magnetize a screwdriver and even how to cut PVC pipe with twine.

Manly Monday was bumped to Tuesday this week in order for us to be more efficient…gotta be able to adapt. Coach Carter taught us how to check oil & transmission fluid. Here is a glimpse of the lesson: pic.twitter.com/u2V7eLtYkL — Cody Gross (@coachgross73) April 23, 2019

In this week’s installment of Manly Monday, Coach Carter taught us how to magnetize a screwdriver. pic.twitter.com/gSIhYpVSm1 — Cody Gross (@coachgross73) April 16, 2019

“Manly Monday” with Coach Carter. This man can do ANYTHING. General plumbing tutorial. How do you cut PVC when you can’t get a saw to it? Use some twine. Teaching life skills on Mondays. pic.twitter.com/pxExUFSAFY — Cody Gross (@coachgross73) April 1, 2019

No, the life skills taught by the now famous Coach Carter probably won’t save any players’ lives. And they may not set the stage for any future careers. Still, they’re essential life skills for adults and speak to the kind of broader commitment that the best coaches have to their athletes.

So no, the Athens football team didn’t win a state title in 2018. They might not in 2019, either. That doesn’t mean they aren’t all winners, starting at the very top.