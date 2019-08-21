Alabama high school football player dies in motorcycle accident

An Alabama high school football player who had just started his senior season died Saturday in a motorcycle accident, according to AL.com.

Patrick Crawford, a student at Vigor High School (Prichard, Alabama), was driving when a car turned in front of him, according to FOX10-TV. Crawford ran into back of the vehicle on the passenger’s side.

Police don’t believe Crawford was speeding at the time of the accident.

Vigor has its first game of the football season scheduled for Friday against rival Blount High School (Eight Mile, Alabama).

Blount head coach Lev Holly told AL.com the school plans to do something to honor Vigor. He knows what the team is going through.

Blount was struck by tragedy last year shortly before the rivalry game between the two schools. According to AL, 2017 graduate Ja’Christopher McCants was killed in a car accident August 2018.

“We’ve been through it,” Holly told AL. “The thing that you can do is get on your knees and pray. The first thing we did Sunday morning as a coaching staff when everyone got to the school was get on our knees and pray for this young man and pray for Vigor High School.”

Vigor head coach Deric Scott spoke highly of Crawford, who was preparing for his first varsity start, according to WKRG5-TV.

“There’s a big hole in our heart right now, especially mine. He’s the type of person you just want to build your program around,” Scott said in a statement to WKRG5. “I can’t say enough good things about him.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Crawford’s honor to help give him “a proper burial.”

As of 9:30 pm ET Tuesday, it had raised $760 of the $6,000 goal.