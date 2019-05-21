Alabama raids Florida for commitment from 4-star WR Thaiu Jones-Bell

It was only a matter of time before Nick Saban struck recruiting gold again. He may have got it from the state of Florida on Monday.

The Crimson Tide’s latest member of the Class of 2020 is Thaiu Jones-Bell, a four-star wide receiver from Miami Carol City. Jones-Bell picked the Crimson Tide ahead of scholarship offers from all the Florida powers, including Florida and Florida State, not to mention other national powers like Georgia and LSU.

Despite all the attention close to home, Tennessee and Penn State were reportedly Jones-Bell’s other finalists.

A 5-foot-11, 187-pound speedster, Jones-Bell combines great speed and strength for Carol City. He could be expected to make an impact early in Tuscaloosa, as so many top recruits have done in recent seasons. For now, he’ll focus on one more high school season in the crucible of grueling South Florida competition.