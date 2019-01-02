Trey Sanders' All-American Bowl Diaries: I'm too good at Madden

In the days leading up to the All-America Bowl, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from Trey Sanders, a Chosen 25 and ALL-USA Second-Team running back from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fl.)

Walking into the Alamodome for the first practice was unbelievable.

I’ve been coming to the bowl since my freshman year. I would watch it from the stands as a young kid and see everybody live out their dream and come and play as an All-American.

Everyone at this game is like family to me.

Now a senior, it’s fun to be able to come up here and actually get the chance to do this. It’s different man … Now actually doing this is just surreal.

They got this gear place in a secret room off the players’ lounge. I ain’t seen nothing like it the last couple years. I don’t even know the names of the stuff, but it’s adidas.

Imma make sure I’m swaggy for Saturday.

In the players’ lounge, they also have food, ice cream, video games, you name it.

Nobody want to see me right now because I’m too good at Madden. I’ve started feeling bad, so I been stop playing with the kids right now.

Who’s my team? I be playing with any team. I’ll let you pick the team, you can go out there, you play me. You win, kudos. But you won’t.

Editor: So I give you the worst offense in the league, the Arizona Cardinals, and I take the Kansas City Chiefs, the top offense, and you beat me?

Ooooh, yes, Imma pick on that Chiefs defense.

Nobody here can challenge me.

I’m signed to play at Alabama, where I’m excited to go down and challenge myself. I haven’t been doing much recruiting at the All-American Bowl. I don’t need to.

Alabama really speaks for themselves, especially the last couple days since that game against Oklahoma.

You want to go to Bama? Then come on.

But if you can’t handle it, then stay where you at.