Alabama winning Under Armour All-America Game recruiting battle with 11 All-Americans

It almost seems unfair that Alabama has nearly double the amount of committed and signed players (11) than any other college in this year’s Under Armour All-America Game, which commences on Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

The Crimson Tide are the overwhelming favorite to repeat as national champions on Jan. 7 and with the talented players on display in the Under Armour All-America Game it may be more of the same next season.

Here’s the full breakdown of the colleges with the most committed and signed players.

Alabama (11) – Kevin Harris II, Shane Lee, Darrian Dalcourt, Amari Kight, Brandon Turnage, Jordan Battle, Christian Williams, King Mwikuta, Justin Eboigbe, Evan Neal, Will Reichard

Auburn (6) – Bo Nix, Jashawn Sheffield, Keondre Jones, George Pickens, Owen Pappoe, Derrick Hall

Texas A&M (6) – Brian Williams, Erick Young, Isaiah Spiller, Kenyon Green, Zach Calzada, Dylan Wright

Texas (6) – Marcus Washington, Kenyatta Watson II, Tarian Lee Jr., Roschon Johnson, David Gbenda, Brayden Liebrock

Florida State (5) – Akeem Dent, Raymond Woodie III, Kalen DeLoach, Brendan Gant, Jaleel McRae

Oklahoma (5) – Theo Wease Jr., Joseph Wete, Jaden Davis, Jeremiah Criddell, Jamal Morris

Penn State (5) – Michael Johnson Jr., Devyn Ford, Brandon Smith, John Dunmore, Noah Cain

Michigan (5) – Quentin Johnson, Mazi Smith, Anthony Solomon, Nolan Rumler, Trente Jones

Oregon (4) – Sean Dollars, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ge’Mon Eaford, Mykael Wright

Mississippi State (4) – Jarrian Jones, Nathan Pickering, De’Monte Russell, Charles Moore

LSU (3) – Maurice Hampton Jr., Donte Starks, Cade York

Arizona State (3) – Jayden Daniels, Jordan Clark, Joey Yellen

Clemson (3) – Tyler Davis, Sheridan Jones, Bryton Constantin

Florida (3) – Keon Zipperer, Travis Jay, Deyavie Hammond

Ole Miss (3) – Jerrion Ealy, Jonathan Mingo, Dannis Jackson

Michigan State (2)– Devontae Dobbs, Julian Barnett

Georgia (2) – Lewis Cine, Nakobe Dean

Miami (2) – Te’Cory Couch, Jeremiah Payton

Tennessee (2) – Jalen McCollough, Wanya Morris

Northwestern (1) – Michael Jansey Jr.

Colorado (1) – Valentin Senn

Wisconsin (1) – Blake Wilcox

Virginia (1) – Jowon Briggs

Illinois (1) – Marquez Beason

Pittsburgh (1) – Daniel Carter

Washington (1) – Josh Calvert

N.C. State (1) – Savion Jackson

Wake Forest (1) – Ivan Mora

Minnesota (1) – Brady Weeks

Arkansas (1) – Hudson Henry

USC (1) – Jason Rodriguez

South Carolina (1) – Zacch Pickens

BYU (1) – Chase Roberts

Louisville (1) – Stanley King

Stanford (1) – Elijah Higgins

Notre Dame (1) – Zeke Correll

Ohio State (1) – Jameson Williams

Illinois (1) – Isaiah Williams

