Alabama winning Under Armour All-America Game recruiting battle with 11 All-Americans

It almost seems unfair that Alabama has nearly double the amount of committed and signed players (11) than any other college in this year’s Under Armour All-America Game, which commences on Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
The Crimson Tide are the overwhelming favorite to repeat as national champions on Jan. 7 and with the talented players on display in the Under Armour All-America Game it may be more of the same next season.
Here’s the full breakdown of the colleges with the most committed and signed players.
Alabama (11) – Kevin Harris II, Shane Lee, Darrian Dalcourt, Amari Kight, Brandon Turnage, Jordan Battle, Christian Williams, King Mwikuta, Justin Eboigbe, Evan Neal, Will Reichard
Auburn (6) – Bo Nix, Jashawn Sheffield, Keondre Jones, George Pickens, Owen Pappoe, Derrick Hall
Texas A&M (6) – Brian Williams, Erick Young, Isaiah Spiller, Kenyon Green, Zach Calzada, Dylan Wright
Texas (6) – Marcus Washington, Kenyatta Watson II, Tarian Lee Jr., Roschon Johnson, David Gbenda, Brayden Liebrock
Florida State (5) – Akeem Dent, Raymond Woodie III, Kalen DeLoach, Brendan Gant, Jaleel McRae
Oklahoma (5) – Theo Wease Jr., Joseph Wete, Jaden Davis, Jeremiah Criddell, Jamal Morris
Penn State (5) – Michael Johnson Jr., Devyn Ford, Brandon Smith, John Dunmore, Noah Cain
Michigan (5) – Quentin Johnson, Mazi Smith, Anthony Solomon, Nolan Rumler, Trente Jones
Oregon (4) – Sean Dollars, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ge’Mon Eaford, Mykael Wright
Mississippi State (4) – Jarrian Jones, Nathan Pickering, De’Monte Russell, Charles Moore
LSU (3) – Maurice Hampton Jr., Donte Starks, Cade York
Arizona State (3) – Jayden Daniels, Jordan Clark, Joey Yellen
Clemson (3) – Tyler Davis, Sheridan Jones, Bryton Constantin
Florida (3) – Keon Zipperer, Travis Jay, Deyavie Hammond
Ole Miss (3) – Jerrion Ealy, Jonathan Mingo, Dannis Jackson
Michigan State (2)– Devontae Dobbs, Julian Barnett
Georgia (2) – Lewis Cine, Nakobe Dean
Miami (2) – Te’Cory Couch, Jeremiah Payton
Tennessee (2) – Jalen McCollough, Wanya Morris
Northwestern (1) – Michael Jansey Jr.
Colorado (1) – Valentin Senn
Wisconsin (1) – Blake Wilcox
Virginia (1) – Jowon Briggs
Illinois (1) – Marquez Beason
Pittsburgh (1) – Daniel Carter
Washington (1) – Josh Calvert
N.C. State (1) – Savion Jackson
Wake Forest (1) – Ivan Mora
Minnesota (1) – Brady Weeks
Arkansas (1) – Hudson Henry
USC (1) – Jason Rodriguez
South Carolina (1) – Zacch Pickens
BYU (1) – Chase Roberts
Louisville (1) – Stanley King
Stanford (1) – Elijah Higgins
Notre Dame (1) – Zeke Correll
Ohio State (1) – Jameson Williams
Illinois (1) – Isaiah Williams
