Return of high school football in New York means coming debut of a psychedelic blue field

This field isn't at Boise State… it's right here in Western New York! @Alden_Athletics is ready to #DefendTheBlue. Check out the story behind their brand new field: https://t.co/ZK0pTtPB6T pic.twitter.com/LVjE91m0wa — Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) September 6, 2019

A new football field near Buffalo, New York is on the verge of its football debut, and it’ll definitely require a double take.

Alden (N.Y.) High School’s new $4 million multisport facility features a two-toned blue field and bright yellow end zones to celebrate the school’s traditional color scheme. The Bulldogs chose the unique field layout when switching to all-weather turf in the offseason, and received an official blessing from Boise State to use a blue turf scheme.

“It didn’t take much convincing (to let us do it),” Alden Co-Athletic Director Ken Partell told the Buffalo News. “They were quick to turn around and write a letter for us (giving us the OK).”

While Alden’s season gets started Friday night, against Depew, there are still two more weeks for the facility to receive some final touches before its first football game under the Friday night lights in a Sep. 20 scheduled game against Roy-Hart (N.Y.) High School.

Yet, there’s a chance that even that game might have to be moved, too. The field lines on the blue turf reportedly have not completed drying, so the clock is ticking to avoid having the grand football opening of the facility delayed another week.

Whenever it does host its first game, Alden’s field will instantly become one of the nation’s most unique football turf surfaces. Perhaps that was part of the motivation when the public voted in favor of the two-toned blue color scheme upon installing the new surface.

If that’s what the Alden community wanted, it’s certainly now getting what it paid for.