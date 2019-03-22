Alex Williams voted Week 15 Top Star after going 7-for-7 in playoff game

Alex Williams of Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) was voted Week 15 Super 25 Top Star for his regional finals playoff performance.

He put up 16 points on a perfect 7-7 shooting in a March 16 win over Centerville (Ohio) High School.

With 13,454 votes, Williams tallied 37.07 percent of all.

He beat out Jaylin Hunter, who led East Catholic (Conn.) to a championship on March 16. Hunter finished the game with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Williams had about 4,000 more votes than Hunter, who finished with 9,363 (25.8 percent).

Day’Ron Sharpe finished third place in voting. He also won a state championship, putting up a double-double of his own in South Central (N.C.)’s 72-46 win.

Sharpe had 20.59 of the final vote, 7,472 total.

The majority of the remainder of the vote went to Deandre Sorrells, who helped Grandview (Mo.) win the championship. He finished with 4,756 votes and 13.11 percent of the Week 15 Super 25.

Williams’ Archbishop Moeller, ranked No. 22 in the Super 25, plays in the semifinals Friday night.