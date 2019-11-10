Alexandria (Louisiana) four-star defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory commits to LSU

LSU got a big win over Alabama Saturday, making its chances of a College Football Playoff berth all the stronger.

The Tigers also pulled off a win over Alabama on the recruiting trail — when four-star defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory committed.

Guillory, a defensive tackle out of Alexandria (Louisiana), chose the Tigers over the Crimson Tide.

Guillory was in attendance for LSU’s key victory.

“It’s mind blowing. It was a great game. Unbelievable. Great win,” he told 247 Sports.

LSU has the top recruiting class in the SEC on 247 Sports’ rankings. The Tigers also have the second-ranked recruiting class in the country, with Clemson being the only team in front of it.

Guillory is the No. 12 defensive tackle in his class, per the 247 Sports Composite.