Alfred Failauga breaks Hawaii high school football career rushing record on his birthday

Alfred Failauga wasted little time breaking the Hawaii career rushing yards record.

The Waipahu High School senior rushed for a career-high 342 yards in the second game of the season on Aug. 9, allowing him to break the record in the first quarter of Friday’s game.

Not only did that 342-yard performance put him closer to the record — it put him in position to break it on his birthday.

The day he turned 18, Failauga broke the 4,549 yards mark, placing himself at the top of the record book.

He finished the game Friday against Leilehua (Wahiawa, Hawaii) with 186 yards and one touchdown on 39 carries, according to KHON2.

Waipahu couldn’t come away with the win, though, falling 23-13. The reigning Division I OIA champions’ record dropped to 1-2.

Failauga entered his senior year with 3,919 yards over his three years on the varsity team, according to Hawaii Prep World.

He broke the record of Vavae Malepeai, a current USC running back who played for Mililani High School from 2013 to 2015.

Despite Failauga’s success, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back has had little recruiting attention.

In July, head coach Bryson Carvalho told Hawaii Prep World he was hopeful that breaking the record would get some scouts’ attention.

“I know Oregon is interested in him and I’m hoping this year he gets an official offer from someone,” Carvalho said. “If anything, if he gets the record, if it does any good, maybe he gets a scholarship.”