All-American Bowl acquired by NBC Sports Group

NBC Sports Group has purchased the All-American Bowl, an annual high school all-star football game in San Antonio, Texas, the Sports Business Daily Reported.

All American Games was the game’s original owner.

“The idea is to find windows for live sports properties that we can own and develop,” NBC Sports President of Programming Jon Miller told the Sports Business Daily.

The deal was for “seven figures,” NBC executives also told the Sports Business Daily.

The latest All-American Bowl was on Jan. 5. The Eastern stars dispatched the West 48-14 in that matchup. The Sports Business Daily reported that the game this year averaged over 3 million viewers, which NBC says is the biggest TV audience to watch a high school sporting event in 2019.

The game features in-game commitments from star players on live television. This year during the game, eight players announced where they were going to play college football.