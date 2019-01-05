All-American Bowl Awards: Winners announced for All-American Bowl Awards

The nation’s top senior high school football players were honored Friday night at the annual All-American Bowl Awards Show presented by American Family Insurance.

USA TODAY High School Sports will have complete coverage and be updating the winners throughout the night.

All-American Bowl PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) wide receiver Bru McCoy took home the prestigious All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top player in the country.

The 13th ranked player in the 2019 Chosen 25 racked up 1,428 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns for the Super 25 No. 1 Monarchs, earning him a spot on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive First Team.

McCoy is set to make his college choice Saturday during the All-American Bowl.

The finalists were:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE David Bell WR Warren Central Indianapolis Indiana Eric Gray RB Lausanne Collegiate Memphis Tennessee Grant Gunnell QB St. Pius X Houston Texas Bru McCoy ATH Mater Dei Santa Ana California Puka Nacua WR Orem Orem Utah Wandale Robinson ATH Western Hills Frankfort Kentucky

All-American Bowl OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

USC signee Puka Nacua took home the prestigious All-American Bowl Offensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country.

The Gatorade Utah Player of the Year finished with 103 receptions, 2,336 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns, setting Utah receiving records. Nacua led Orem to the Class 4A state championship and had more than 150 receiving yards in different 10 games, earning him a spot on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive First Team.

The finalists were:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Grant Gunnell QB St. Pius X Houston Texas Jadon Haselwood WR Cedar Grove Ellenwood Georgia Ryan Hilinski QB Orange Lutheran Orange California Puka Nacua WR Orem Orem Utah

American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year

Purdue commit George Karlaftis from West Lafayette (Ind.) was named the American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year on Friday night at the All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio.

The award is presented to the nation’s top senior defensive player in the eyes of the selection committee.

The future Boilermaker wrapped up the season with 106 tackles (56 for loss), 17.5 sacks, 2 forces fumbles and led his team to the Class 3A state championship.

The finalists were:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Kyle Hamilton DB Marist School Atlanta GA George Karlaftis DL West Lafayette West Lafayette IN Ty Robinson DL Higley Gilbert AZ Derek Stingley Jr. DB The Dunham School Baton Rouge LA

2019 ALL-AMERICAN BOWL MAN OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Garrett Wilson, a wide receiver from Lake Travis (Texas), was named the All-American Bowl Man of the Year winner presented to the top senior football player for athletic excellence and community outreach.

The 17th-ranked player in the 2019 Chosen 25 reeled in 63 catches for 1,002 yards and 16 touchdowns this season despite missing four games with injury, earning him a spot on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive First Team

Wilson is an Ohio State signee and will enroll following the All-American Bowl.

The finalists were:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Zachary Harrison DL Olentangy Lewis Center OH Austin Jones RB Bishop O’Dowd Oakland CA Harry Miller OL Buford Buford GA Will Powers P Choate Rosemary Hall Wallingford CT Caedan Wallace OL The Hun School Princeton NJ Garrett Wilson WR Lake Travis Austin TX

ANTHONY MUNOZ LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Nolan Smith, a defensive end from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), was named the winner of the award presented to the top senior offensive or defensive lineman.

The award is named for the Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

At, 6-3 and 232, Smith is the second IMG Academy defensive end in the last two years to win the award (Xavier Thomas).

Smith, ranked as the nation’s No. 1 defensive end and No. 1 overall player overall, according to 247Sports, has signed with Georgia and will enroll following the All-American Bowl.

The finalists were:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Logan Brown OL East Kentwood Kentwood MI George Karlaftis DL West Lafayette West Lafayette IN Nolan Smith DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL Kardell Thomas OL Southern Lab Baton Rouge LA

Army Bowl National Coach of the Year

Jayson West of Warren Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) was named the All-American Bowl National Coach of the Year at the All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday in San Antonio.

West led the Warriors to a 14-0 record, the Indiana Class 6A state title and the No. 7 spot in the final Super 25 Expert Rankings. Warren Central beat Carmel (Ind.) 27-7 in the IHSAA 6A final.

The finalists were: