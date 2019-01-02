All-American Bowl Diary: His roommate is going to the SEC, but David Bell is all about the Big Ten

During his downtime at the All-American Bowl, wide receiver David Bell has mostly been hanging out with his roommate, Taulia Tagovailoa.

Bell said that Tagovailoa and him have mostly been talking about football. They’ve discussed the All-American Bowl game on Saturday, when the two will both be playing for the East.

“We’ve been getting a lot of good bonding time,” Bell said.

Tagovailoa, an Alabama commit, is excited to go to the school where his older brother, Tua, has helped the Crimson Tide to two College Football playoffs and a National Championship so far.

But while his roommate is going SEC, that wasn’t the conference Bell watched growing up.

Bell, who played football for Warren Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) High School, grew up watching the likes of Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State on Saturdays.

“That’s when I realized I needed to play in that conference,” Bell said.

It shows in his recruitment. Bell’s final five choices for schools are all in the Big Ten: Ohio State, Purdue, Penn State, Iowa and Indiana. He likes the conference for its physicality and reputation for creating NFL talent at wide receiver.

He said the most unique way a team has tried to recruit him so far is by telling him he’ll start as a freshman.

Bell said he’s already decided which Big Ten school he is choosing. He will announce his decision Saturday at the game when the East plays the West. For Bell, his time at the All-American Bowl has been going well. Bell said his team, the East, is looking really nice.

“We should be expected to win.”