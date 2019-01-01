All-American Bowl Diary: Before committing, Jadon Haselwood talks influences, his decision

In the days leading up to the All-America Bowl, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from Jadon Haselwood, a Chosen 25 and ALL-USA Second-Team wide receiver from Cedar Grove High School (Ga.).

Hi everyone, it’s Jadon Haselwood.

The last time I wrote a diary for USA TODAY was back in 2016 as a sophomore. Now? I’m the No. 4 player in the Chosen 25.

It’s got way more stressful now and it blew up way more than what I was when I was a sophomore. I just worked hard and with my teammates, they really helped me a lot and I helped.

It’s not just high school teammates I’m close with.

Nolan (Smith)’s my dude, we joke at each other and stuff. I always end up on top, he ain’t gonna win that battle with me. They know that, and they continue to try me.

Guest appearance from Nolan Smith, the No. 2 player in the 2019 Chosen 25: Jadon thinks he’s a little Kevin Hart. Just a lot taller and a lot more athletic.

Nolan’s boujee, man. He’s a Jay-Z type of dude. He gonna come in with the Gucci bags, you know what I’m saying?

Another guy is Cam Newton, he’s kind of like a big bro to me. He mentored me a lot and made sure I’m on the right path. He’s gonna stay on my case. We met when I played on his 7-on-7 team and we just stayed in touch. He’s trying to help me become the man I am today.

I told him the college I’m going to pick already, but I won’t tell you.

If I tell you, then you’ll know where I’m going.

The hats that are going to be on the table are FSU, Tennessee, Georgia and Oklahoma.

That’s all I’m saying right now.