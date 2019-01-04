USA Today Sports

All-American Bowl: Everything you need to know

Photo: AAG

All-American Bowl: Everything you need to know

Football

All-American Bowl: Everything you need to know

The 2019 All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is Saturday in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET, on NBC. Below is all our coverage of the game, from jersey presentations to player diaries and everything in between.

To start, here are our stories from the All-American Bowl Selection Tour.

Game Coverage

Pre-Game Coverage From San Antonio

Player Diaries

, , , All-American Bowl, Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/all-american-bowl-everything-you-need-to-know
All-American Bowl: Everything you need to know

Check out our coverage from the All-American Bowl!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.