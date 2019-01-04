All-American Bowl: Everything you need to know

The 2019 All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is Saturday in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET, on NBC. Below is all our coverage of the game, from jersey presentations to player diaries and everything in between.
To start, here are our stories from the All-American Bowl Selection Tour.
Game Coverage
- Full Rosters
- 5 things to watch at 2019 All-American Bowl
- EAST: 5 Players to Watch
- POLL: Who will be named WEST MVP at All-American Bowl?
- POLL: Who will be named EAST MVP at All-American Bowl?
- Photos: 2019 All-American Bowl uniforms released
Pre-Game Coverage From San Antonio
- LSU defensive coordinator calls Derek Stingley Jr. ‘the best’ CB at Fiesta Bowl practice
- Finalists announced for All-American Bowl Man of the Year Award
- ‘I want to be unstoppable’: In platoon role, Trey Sanders is healthy entering Alabama
- Five-star CB Derek Stingley Jr. has All-American Bowl, LSU in sights
- All-American Bowl Offensive Player of the Year finalists announced
- Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Announced
- Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler is up to 200 pounds and wants you to know
- ‘I want to be unstoppable’: In platoon role, Trey Sanders is healthy entering Alabama