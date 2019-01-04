All-American Bowl: Players to Watch on the East

The 2019 All-American Bowl, where the East takes on the West, takes place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in San Antonio, Texas. A live broadcast of the game can be found on NBC.

Here are some of the key players to watch on the East.

Taulia Tagovailoa: Tagovailoa is committed to his brother Tua’s school, Alabama. Barring an injury to Tua, Taulia likely won’t see a huge role with the Crimson Tide this upcoming season, which means the All-American Bowl will be important playing time for Alabama fans to see. Taulia is the seventh-ranked quarterback on 247 Sports’ list of QBs in the 2019 class.

Tyler Fromm: Speaking of brothers, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm’s brother, Tyler, is also in this year’s All-American Bowl. Different from Jake, Tyler chose Auburn as his school of choice and is a tight end. He ranks eighth on ESPN’s list of pass-catching tight ends.

Jadon Haselwood: ESPN’s No. 1 overall wide receiver is also in the All-American Bowl. Haselwood hails from Cedar Grove (Ga.), where he helped his team win a State Championship by catching a game-winning touchdown (with help from the extra point) with four seconds remaining. Haselwood will be announcing his college decision during the game.

Steele Chambers: Chambers, a 6-2, 215-pound player, usually plays running back but is listed on the All-American Bowl page as an athlete. It will be interesting to see if that means his East team puts him in a pass-catching role as well, or maybe something in the return game. Chambers is committed to Ohio State and is a 4-star recruit, according to 247 Sports.

Trey Sanders: Sanders recently committed to Alabama and it’s well deserved: the back is ranked first on 247 Sports’ list of top running backs in the class of 2019, in addition to being ranked fifth among all players and No. 11 in the Chosen 25. Sanders is also the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.