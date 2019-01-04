All-American Bowl: Players to watch on the West

The All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance, where the East takes on the West, takes place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in San Antonio, Texas. A live broadcast of the game can be found on NBC. Here are some of the key players to watch on the West.

Spencer Rattler: He is the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback by ESPN’s estimates, and he even had a Netflix and ESPN film crew follow him around. However, Rattler had to miss the last four games of the fall due to violating the district code of conduct policy, his father told the Arizona Republic. Rattler has talent and arm strength, in addition to there being something to prove for him in this game.

Bru McCoy: According to ESPN, Bru McCoy is the top-ranked wide receiver who has yet to commit to a team. He is deciding between USC and Texas and will wait to announce until the All-American Bowl. The Mater Dei player excelled on both sides of the ball — playing wide receiver on offense and outside linebacker on defense — and helped Mater Dei claim a Super 25 National Championship for the second year in a row.

Isaiah Foskey: He is also a two-way player and also uncommitted. Foskey is listed at defensive line and looks to be playing that position for the Bowl game. The 6-5, 233-pounder can also come off the line of scrimmage to catch a ball, playing tight end on offense in high school.

Daxton Hill: The No. 1 safety in his class, per 247 Sports, will go up against premier talent all game. Hill will have to cover David Bell, who announces his commitment during the game and will want to impress his new team. He will also have to go up against Jadon Haselwood, who is not only in the same boat as Bell, but has received an offer from almost every FBS football team in the country. It’s no secret that both those two can beat even the best defensive backs, so watching Hill trying to break up passes intended for them will be interesting.

Tyrion Davis: A 6-1, 220-pound running back, Davis has committed to LSU, a school with a history of producing NFL-caliber players at that position. Davis is the No. 8 player at his position, per 247Sports, and the fact that defenses in this game have only had a week to prepare as a unit means Davis and other running backs in the game could find big holes to run through.