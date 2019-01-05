All-American Bowl: Who leads the recruiting race?

All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance kicks off today at 1 p.m. ET in San Antonio, Texas. Here are the teams that have the most recruits playing in this year’s game.

LSU leads the way with seven recruits committed, and Ohio State is close behind with six. Here are the schools.

LSU (7)

Ohio State (6)

Clemson (5)

Alabama (5)

Oklahoma (5)

Georgia (4)

Notre Dame (4)

Tennessee (3)

Michigan (3)

Texas (3)

Florida (3)

Florida State (3)

Nebraska (3)

Stanford (3)

South Carolina (2)

Wisconsin (2)

USC (2)

Texas A&M (2)

Washington (2)

Penn State (2)

Purdue (2)

UCLA (1)

Oregon (1)

North Carolina (1)

Mississippi St. (1)

Virginia Tech (1)

Miami (1)

Wake Forest (1)

Iowa (1)

Auburn (1)

Arizona (1)

Baylor (1)

Iowa State (1)

Indiana (1)

N.C. State (1)

Columbia (1)

Princeton (1)