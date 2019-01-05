USA Today Sports

All-American Bowl: Who leads the recruiting race?

Photo: AAG

All-American Bowl: Who leads the recruiting race?

Football

All-American Bowl: Who leads the recruiting race?

All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance kicks off today at 1 p.m. ET in San Antonio, Texas. Here are the teams that have the most recruits playing in this year’s game.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the All-American Bowl

LSU leads the way with seven recruits committed, and Ohio State is close behind with six. Here are the schools.

LSU (7)

Ohio State (6)

Clemson (5)

Alabama (5)

Oklahoma (5)

Georgia (4)

Notre Dame (4)

Tennessee (3)

Michigan (3)

Texas (3)

Florida (3)

Florida State (3)

Nebraska (3)

Stanford (3)

South Carolina (2)

Wisconsin (2)

USC (2)

Texas A&M (2)

Washington (2)

Penn State (2)

Purdue (2)

UCLA (1)

Oregon (1)

North Carolina (1)

Mississippi St. (1)

Virginia Tech (1)

Miami (1)

Wake Forest (1)

Iowa (1)

Auburn (1)

Arizona (1)

Baylor (1)

Iowa State (1)

Indiana (1)

N.C. State (1)

Columbia (1)

Princeton (1)

, , , All-American Bowl, Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/all-american-bowl-who-leads-the-recruiting-race
All-American Bowl: Who leads the recruiting race?
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.