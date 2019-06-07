All coaches at Texas high school spend off day in CrossFit training

Some coaches will go a little bit farther to find an edge. Or, in one case, an entire Texas school will go farther.

As reported by Corpus Christi NBC affiliate KRIS, every coach at Corpus Christi (Texas) Ray High School went through an intensive CrossFit training session. The goal of the off-day event was to demonstrate how virtually every sport could benefit from some of the skills that are enhanced by comprehensive CrossFit workouts.

“I think a lot of the stuff we already know,” Ray football coach Craig Charlton told KRIS. “It’s something where we refine different techniques as far as lifting and how to implement the workouts in a such a way where it benefits not just football players but cross country, all of our runners to tennis players to all sports.”

When introducing the training to the coaches, Ray didn’t just take the easiest training available. Instead, the South Texas high school flew in a training group from Portland, Ore. to demonstrate a wide variety of moves and routines.

Whether the CrossFit training makes a difference for each different sport remains to be seen, but Ray’s staff is proving that they’re certainly willing to push the envelope to find any edge they can for their student athletes.