All-Star Basketball: Southwest Florida's top seniors will take the court one last time

There aren’t normally many opportunities at all to see the best basketball players in the area all on one floor at once, let alone from six different counties.

That changes this weekend.

The SWFL vs. East Coast All-Star Game is scheduled for this Saturday at Bishop Verot, where players from Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Hendry counties will be squaring off against players from Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The SFABC boys and girls all-star games will take place on Sunday, where seniors from Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties will take center stage.

For some, this will be their last game. For others, it’s a chance for these seniors to showcase their skills for college scouts.