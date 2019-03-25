POLL: Who is the ALL-USA Boys Basketball Player of the Year?

USA Today Sports

The five finalists of the ALL-USA Boys Basketball Player of the Year are set with the winner to be announced on April 1. Finalists were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.

Cast your vote below for who you think is this year’s boys basketball player of the year.

Note: Poll results will not be a factor in final selection. 

