POLL: Who is the ALL-USA Boys Basketball Player of the Year?

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | March 25, 2019
<p><strong>School:</strong> Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) <br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-3/175<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The No. 1 player in the Chosen 25 averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Andrew West/The News-Press</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) <br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-0/155<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Led McEachern to a 32-0 record averaging 27.8 points, 8.2 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game. He scored 40-plus four times.</p> <p><em>Photo: Gregory Payan/AP</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Little Elm (Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Combo Guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-4/195<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Averaged 32.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists. Hampton scored 20-plus points in 29 of 30 games and topped 50 twice.</p> <p><em>Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-9/230<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Washington <br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Averaged 18.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks while shooting 63 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range. La Lumiere entered GEICO Nationals as the No. 1 team in the country.</p> <p><em>Photo: Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Memphis (Tenn.) East<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-11/220<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Memphis<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Dominated for runner-up Memphis East, averaging 25.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 4.2 blocks per game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Andrew Jansen/News-Leader</em></p>
The five finalists of the ALL-USA Boys Basketball Player of the Year are set with the winner to be announced on April 1. Finalists were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.
Cast your vote below for who you think is this year’s boys basketball player of the year.
Note: Poll results will not be a factor in final selection.
