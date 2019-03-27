POLL: Who is the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year?

The five finalists for 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year are set with the winner to be announced on April 3. Finalists were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.

RELATED: ALL-USA Girls Player of the Year finalists

BOYS FINALISTS: Player of the Year | Coach of the Year

Cast your vote below for who you think is this year’s girls basketball coach of the year.

Note: Poll results will not be a factor in final selection.