ALL-USA Girls Golfer of the Year Rachel Heck receives Championship invitation for 2019 ANA Inspiration

Memphis’ St. Agnes Academy’s Rachel Heck, who is the back-to-back ALL-USA Girls Golfer of the Year, will have her amateur status exempted in order to compete in the 2019 ANA Inspiration. She is one of four amateurs currently invited.

The other three amateur golfers who earned invites were Sweden’s Frida Kinhult, Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, and Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela.

Heck is ranked No. 11 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and is committed to Stanford University for college.

“This major has so much history, and I am honored to be following in the footsteps of my role models who also played in the ANA Inspiration on amateur invites when they were starting out,” Heck said in a statement. “It is such an amazing opportunity and inspiring to be playing among the world’s best professionals.”