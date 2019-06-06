ALL-USA High School Boys Soccer Coach of the Year: Terry Michler, Christian Brothers

The ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by Sheldon Shealer of TopDrawerSoccer.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ousseni Bouda, Millbrook School

COACH PROFILE:

Name: Terry Michler

School: Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

2018-19 Record: 25-2-2

Super 25 Ranking: 24

It’s no longer enough to call Terry Michler the all-time winningest high school coach in boys soccer history.

It’s been almost a decade since he picked up his 800th win. Now, a four-digit win total is within eyesight after a 25-2-2 season put him Michler at 990 career wins.

This season, Christian Brothers (St. Louis) had nine wins by three or more goals. They flew threw the playoffs, shutting out three opponents and winning the four games a combined 8-1.

In all, the Cadets had 18 shutouts in 29 games and scored at least four goals seven times.

Michler was inducted into the 2018 class of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He has won nine championships as head coach at Christian Brothers, two in the last three years and four over the last 10 seasons.

Next season could be tough for the storied program. The Cadets are losing 16 seniors, according to West News Magazine. But with Michler’s track record, it doesn’t appear as though it will be too much of a challenge.

Now done with his 48th season at Christian Brothers and 50th total as a head coach, there’s not much more to say about Michler.

He is the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.

