ALL-USA High School Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Ousseni Bouda, Millbrook School

The ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by Sheldon Shealer of TopDrawerSoccer.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Terry Michler, Christian Brothers

PLAYER PROFILE:

Ousseni Bouda

School: Millbrook (N.Y.) School

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

College: Stanford

After a stellar season culminating in a championship, Ousseni Bouda has been named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Soccer Player of the year.

Bouda, a forward for Millbrook School (New York), scored 61 goals this season as he led the Blazers to the title. He was already the leading scorer in school history before this season.

The No. 9 prospect in the TopDrawerSoccer IMG 150 player rankings, Bouda finished his three-year high school career with 156 goals in 82 games.

It’s the end of a remarkable career. Accolades are nothing new to Bouda, who was also the winner of the 2017-18 Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year, when he scored 49 goals and had four assists.

But this season was even more spectacular for the 5-foot-11 senior.

Born in Burkina Faso in West Africa, Bouda spent four years playing at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before moving to Millbrook. Outside high school, he played for Black Rock FC.

Next year, Bouda will be heading to Stanford to play soccer at the collegiate level in the Pac-12.

