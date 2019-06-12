2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Soccer Coach of the Year: Matt Colvin, Southlake Carroll

The ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by Sheldon Shealer of TopDrawerSoccer.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isabella D’Aquilla, JSerra

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Colvin, Southlake Carroll

COACH PROFILE:

Matt Colvin

School: Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Record: 28-1-2

Super 25 Ranking: 3

In one of the finer seasons of Colvin’s highly successful tenure at Southlake Carroll (Texas), the Dragons went 28-1-2 and won the Texas Class 6A championship while finishing No. 3 in the Super 25 rankings.

Colvin’s Dragons allowed more than one goal only one time in the entire season. The team held opponents scoreless 18 times — including the regional finals, semifinals and championship game — and allowed one goal 12 times.

Since becoming head coach of Southlake Carroll in 2001, Colvin has a record of 382-75-36, according to his page on the team bio. He has never had a losing season and led Southlake Carroll to 10 district titles.

Despite all the success, it hasn’t been a straight ride to the top every year. This season was just the second year Southlake Carroll has won the Texas 5A State Championship under Colvin, and the first time since 2008.

That speaks to how remarkable this season was for the Dragons. With just one loss and 14 goals allowed over the entire year, Colvin constructed a dominant team.

For his efforts in creating the success the Dragons had this season, Colvin has been named the 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.

