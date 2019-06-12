ALL-USA Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Isabella D'Aquila, JSerra

The ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by Sheldon Shealer of TopDrawerSoccer.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Colvin, Southlake Carroll

PLAYER PROFILE:

Isabella D’Aquilla

School: JSerra (Sun Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

Position: Forward

Class: 2019

College: Santa Clara

With 33 goals and 13 assists to lead JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, California) to an undefeated season, Isabella D’Aquila has been named the ALL-USA Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

It’s a culmination of her high school that has included three straight CIF Southern Section Division 1 Player of the Year awards, three championships, 134 total goals and 59 total assists for JSerra.

The forward has international experience. D’Aquila was a member of the U.S. Under-15 Team, the U-17 National Team that played in the U-17 World Cup in 2018, and played the U.S. U-20 National Team.

As a club player for the SoCal Blues, D’Aquila won the Golden Boot four times, according to her Santa Clara bio. She won the ECNL National Champion in 2016 and 2018, winning the Golden Boot both times there, as well.

In D’Aquila’s senior year, she led JSerra to a 22-0-3 record and the TopDrawerSoccer FAB 50 Winter No. 1 final ranking.

In doing so, with the stats she put up, she was named the ALL-USA Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

D’Aquila is the No. 18-ranked prospect in the Class of 2019 IMG Academy 150. She will move on to play at Santa Clara next season.

