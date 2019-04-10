All-Name Team: Who has the best name in girls high school sports?

USA Today Sports

Azzi Fudd of St. John’s College High School named to 2019 All-Name Team Photo: Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Staff

By April 10, 2019

April is Girls Sports Month, and as part of USA TODAY High School Sports’ fourth-annual Girls Sports Month celebration, were speaking with some of the most influential female athletes, coaches and celebrities in the sports world. We will also be highlighting some of the best stories from the past year as well as featuring some of the trailblazers. 

On-field excellence can bring fame and fortune to athletes all over.

But a unique name can be vital to the brand.

Some of the most famous and successful athletes in the world such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods have become synonymous with just their first names.

Names can represent meaning (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar changing his name from Lou Alcindor), family (Serena and Venus Williams) and go beyond the person and become known for sparking something greater (Billie Jean King, Jackie Robinson).

For Girls Sports Month, USA TODAY HSS has found some of the top names of girl high school athletes. It’s up to you to decide your favorite.

The winner will be announced on April 30th at Noon ET.

Return for updates and keep an eye open for the upcoming boys poll.

