ALL-USA Player of the Year Azzi Fudd in good spirits after tearing ACL and MCL

Nine days ago, Azzi Fudd was leading St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) in an intense battle with New Hope Academy (Landover Hills, Md.) for the GEICO Nationals title in New York City, today she’s confined to a cast after tearing her ACL and MCL while competing in USA Basketball’s 3×3 tournament in Colorado Springs, Colo., this past weekend.

Fudd, who was named ALL-USA Player of the Year earlier this month, and the Cadets eventually fell to the Tigers 45-34.

“I was attacking the basket and I was playing against a more physical defender, so I did a hop-to-power move and got bumped while I was in the air,” Fudd recalled. “My foot slipped when I landed, and my knee just buckled. I knew whatever it was it could not be good because it hurt so bad.”

Fudd’s mother Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd said, per doctor’s orders, Azzi is waiting for her MCL to heal before undergoing surgery to repair her ACL.

“We’re looking at longevity for her and we want to make sure that everything’s taken care of all the way through,” Katie said. “She could be back at the beginning of her season, she could be back midseason, we’re just not sure. She’s not in any rush.”

This past season, Fudd, a sophomore, led St. John’s to a 36-2 record, a WCAC championship and a DCSAA title while averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game.

“It was rough at first, but I got all the tears out on the first day,” Fudd said. “Now I’m trying to keep all positive vibes and not feel sorry for myself. I’ll be back.”