ALL-USA receiver Bru McCoy enters NCAA's Transfer Portal

Nineteen days after committing to USC at the All-American Bowl, Bru McCoy, a receiver who is ranked No. 13 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, has entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal, according to multiple reports.

McCoy, who was already enrolled at USC, had a dominant senior season, posting 78 receptions for 1,428 yards and 18 touchdowns for Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.), who finished No. 1 overall in USA Today’s Super 25.

Early indicators are that Texas is the likely landing spot for the talented receiver. The Longhorns and the Trojans were widely regarded as McCoy’s top two before his commitment.

McCoy was named to the ALL-USA first team this past season.

