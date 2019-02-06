USA Today Sports

ALL-USA running back Jamious Griffin picks Georgia Tech

Rome (Ga.) High School running back Jamious Griffin kicked off National Signing Day with a splash, choosing Georgia Tech over Louisville, Florida State and Auburn.

Griffin, who decommitted from N.C. State last month, will join his older brother Quon Griffin, a defensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets.

This season, Griffin rushed for 2,815 yards and 38 touchdowns on 288 carries, leading the Wolves (13-1) to the Class 5A semifinals.

Griffin, who finished his career with 5,381 yards rushing and 90 touchdowns, was subsequently named first team ALL-USA.

Top State Recruits:

