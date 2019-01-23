ALL-USA Watch: 4-star Texas Tech commit Jahmius Ramsey keeps producing jaw dropping in-game dunks

The Jahmius Ramsey show goes on, and the only question now is what he’ll do next.

After initially earning headlines for wild dunks on the Nike EYBL circuit, he committed to Texas Tech in November. The IMG-to-Oak Hill-to-Duncanville transfer has been taking over games all year in the DFW Metroplex, and he followed suit on Tuesday in the Panthers’ Tuesday night game against Richardson (Texas) Berkner.

If there were any questions about why Ramsey is a 4-star prospect, he answered them here:

Yes, that’s a self-assisting alley oop off the backboard … with defenders flanking, that Ramsey threw down in the lane. And it wasn’t the only highlight reel play he delivered, either. There was also this dunk in the lane:

Look, Ramsey probably doesn’t get those looks in Lubbock next year because collegiate defenses won’t part like the red sea in front of him (partly due to intimidation, one must believe). Still, the fact that he has these plays ready to dial up in his bag of tricks and that he has absolutely no hesitation to use them demonstrates just how remarkable Ramsey’s athleticism is.

He may not be the best player in the Class of 2019, and maybe not even the best player from Texas in 2019, but he certainly has a claim as the most explosive … and fun to watch.