After large donation to save family's school, Allen Crabbe honored

The grandparents of Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe founded Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools (Los Angeles) 33 years ago.

Crabbe himself was enrolled as a baby and would eventually attend and graduate the school.

Last year, when the program was on the brink of financial ruin, Crabe made a donation in the “mid-six figures.”

“I wanted to rebel a little when I was at Price because it’s my family’s school and I felt like everyone was watching me,” Allen said in a press release. “I realized later on that it was the best school I could have gone to. It’s in that tough area and it gives kids safety and comfort and they don’t have to worry about gangs. The school is also part of my family’s legacy.”

Instead of closing after last year’s class graduated as planned, the school was able to remain open. According to the news release, Price has a 100 percent graduation rate and 100 percent acceptance rate into four-year universities.

“I was stunned, ” said Crabbe’s aunt who runs the school, Angie, in the release. “I cried for a month.”

Crabbe, in Los Angeles with the Nets to play against the Lakers on Friday, was honored with a ceremony Wednesday. The Price basketball court was named after him.

Despite the revival of the school, Price is still struggling on funds. The Crenshaw Christian Center — also founded by Crabbe’s grandparents — subsidized the school since its beginnings.

But it’s no longer able to maintain this funding, according to the release.

Price, with 175 students and 35 teachers, is hoping to increase enrollment and improve funding.