Allen High School football player, 16, shot and killed in Texas house

A 16-year-old Texas high school football was shot at a party on Saturday night and died in the hospital, according to DallasNews.

Marquel Ellis Jr., a 16-year-old sophomore on the Allen (Texas) High School varsity and junior varsity football teams, was shot around 10 p.m.

Several people had been kicked out of the party. They later returned and fired into the house, police told NBCDFW.

Police told NBCDFW the house is a property available for rental through an online marketplace, though the outlet did not specify which one.

Neighbors told NBCDFW there are often parties at the house.

A teenage neighbor heard nine or 10 shots go off, he told the outlet.

Ellis, who was initially declared dead by police at the home, was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to Dallas News.

No suspect had been arrested as of 12:30 p.m. CT on Monday, but police do not believe there is a threat.

Ellis played wide receiver for Allen.

“His teammates loved him,” head coach Terry Gambill told Dallas News. “He loved his teammates, really just a good athlete, good person.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Ellis’ family pay for funeral expenses. As of Monday at 6 p.m. CT, it had raised about $14,000.

The football and basketball teams at Allen tweeted after Ellis’ death.

Marquel Ellis – Eagle for Life! pic.twitter.com/LuiX2KlgSx — Allen Eagles Football (@alleneaglesfb) November 17, 2019