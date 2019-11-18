USA Today Sports

Allen moves up in Week 13 Super 25 Football Rankings

Photo: Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

Football

By November 18, 2019

By:

After it didn’t crack the Preseason Super 25 Football Rankings, Allen (Texas) has proven that snub wrong week in, week out.

The Eagles finished the regular season undefeated. The team rolled over Sachse (Texas) 55-20 in its playoff game Friday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 13

“This time of the year, it can get old doing the same thing each week, but it’s about you wanting to get better and improve,” Allen coach Terry Gambill told Star Local Media.

With the win, Allen notched its record to 11-0. And it gets better for the Eagles this week: the team also cracked the top 10 of the Super 25, moving up from No. 11 last week to No. 9 this time around. Next up, Allen will play Rockwall (Texas) in the playoffs.

Other than that, there were very few changes in the Super 25 Rankings. Due to Allen moving up,  Lakeland (Florida) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) moved down just one spot each.

, , Football, Super 25

