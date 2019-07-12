Importance of Direction and Drive: Bosu Ball Drill

Working on developing balance, plus the direction and drive toward the plate is standard practice for softball pitchers—but that doesn’t mean including creative and fun elements should be off limits!

In this exclusive YSPN360 instructional video, Chicago Bandits’ and USA Women’s National Team member, Ally Carda, demonstrates how young pitchers and coaches can use a Bosu Ball in the circle to help improve all three facets—while keeping things fun and challenging!

