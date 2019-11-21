Amid furor, investigation finds no proof of racist chants at Kansas high school volleyball match

A high school volleyball match in Kansas brought allegations of racist chants by a homestanding team, only for a state association investigation to conclude that there was no proof that the alleged offensive behavior actually happened.

As reported by Kansas City CBS affiliate KCTV, Piper (Kan.) High School student athletes accused Baldwin City (Kan.) High students of directing monkey noises at them. But a Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) investigation into the incident found that the reported sounds could not be verified by interviews or video footage that was reviewed by the KASB.

Here are the details of the investigation, as obtained by KCTV.

The report detailed how investigators used 37 statements from Baldwin City students, staff, parents and officials at the game, as well as a dozen in-person interviews, including three Piper students and their guardians. They also reviewed video a Baldwin City parent shot of the entire game. According to the KASB, the investigation found that Piper students heard crowd noises and interpreted them as racially charged but there was no evidence that Baldwin City students made racially charged noises or chants.

While both school districts are allegedly moving on from the incident, Piper’s interim superintendent expressed frustration with the lack of students from his school that were interviewed as part of the investigation.

Here was the statement released by the aforementioned Piper superintendent, Blane McCann: