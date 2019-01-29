Another coach at Placer (Calif.) High placed on leave, but no one knows why

A second coach in as many months has been placed on administrative leave at Placer High School (Auburn, Calif.), but this time no one knows why.

As reported by Sacramento CBS affiliate KOVR, a second coach at Placer has been put on administrative leave in a calendar month, this time setting back the girls soccer team. The target of this suspension is assistant coach Megan Montoya, who still doesn’t know why she’s been sent away from her team.

“No, to be honest with you I haven’t even really been told why yet,” Montoya told KOVR. “It’s pretty frustrating especially since I know I didn’t do anything wrong but anytime an adult is put on leave it makes you look really bad. So, it’s been a frustrating blow to my reputation.”

Parents of the Placer girls soccer players were quick to defend Montoya to KOVR, and also raised the suspension put on the school’s junior varsity basketball team after allegations of hazing were leveled at the team.

There’s been no such rumors connected with Montoya yet. In the meantime, the Placer soccer program is trying to cope without one of its most important leaders.

“There’s another issue at the school already. Just makes me wonder what’s going on on our sports teams,” Theresa Gartrell, the mother of a Placer player, told KOVR. “I haven’t heard anything from the school or the district as to what’s going on so I’m kind of concerning as a parent to not have some transparency.”