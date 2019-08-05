Georgia high school football, basketball coach dies at basketball tournament

A high school football and basketball coach in Georgia passed away suddenly while at a weekend basketball tournament, according to the Albany Herald.
Tift County High School (Tifton, Ga.) football and boys basketball coach Anthony Bateman reportedly died Saturday, allegedly of a heart attack while he was at a basketball tournament, observing his team.
“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved Coach Anthony Bateman,” read a statement from Tift County Schools. “Coach Bateman’s place in Tift County is irreplaceable. He has had a tremendous impact on so many people here. Our community mourns together at the passing of such a good man.”
The official statement also noted that counselors will be available on ocampus throughout Monday for students who feel the need to discuss the coach’s sudden passing.
As noted by the Herald, Bateman had served as a coach at the school for more than 20 years. An assistant coach for both the football and basketball programs, Bateman was a beloved figure on campus and on sidelines across all sports.