North Carolina gets Anthony Harris commitment on same day as Cole Anthony

It’s been quite a day for North Carolina.

After No. 1 Chosen 25 player Cole Anthony committed to the program, the Tar Heels got another high-level recruit.

Anthony Harris, a four-star combo guard from Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) committed and signed with UNC.

He had previously been signed to Virginia Tech but was released when head coach Buzz Williams moved from the Hokies to Texas Tech. After re-opening his commitment, Harris set out to choose between 19 offers, including the two aforementioned programs, Indiana, Georgetown and others.

Harris announced his committment to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday with a video to his twitter account.

The guard’s high school career ended in December when he tore his ACL, according to the Washington Post.

At UNC, Harris will take the court with 2018 summer EYBL teammate Armando Bacot Jr., the No. 12 player in the Chosen 25. The two will also pair with Anthony, the nation’s top recruit.

Harris is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 combo guard and No. 65 player in the country.

The recruiting site now ranks North Carolina’s class as the sixth-best in the nation and second-best in the ACC behind Duke.

Harris and the two five-star players are joined by Jeremiah Francis, a three-star point guard from Pickerington Central (Ohio).