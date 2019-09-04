Oklahoma football: Four-star Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) OT Anton Harrison commits to Sooners

USA Today Sports

Photo: 247Sports

September 3, 2019

It was Boomer Sooner on Sunday night, as Oklahoma routed Houston in its season opener. On Tuesday, it was Boomer Sooner again because of the addition of another major member of the Class of 2020.

Four-star Washington D.C. offensive tackle Anton Harrison committed to the Sooners Tuesday ahead of programs like Michigan, Maryland, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State and a handful of other Power 5 schools.

Harrison, who stars at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) High School, is a 6-foot-5, 329-pound offensive lineman who is known for his length, athleticism and aggression up front. While he may still have room to refine his body for the collegiate level, Harrison’s frame and intangibles mark him out as a potential early contributor for the Sooners.

For Harrison, a weekend spent in Norman, Okla. watching Oklahoma demolish Houston was a major selling point on the program.

“The coaches, the atmosphere, it’s a place I want to play,” Harrison told 247Sports.

Harrison is another major offensive line commit for the Sooners, who already boast two of the top guards in the class of 2020 in Andrew Raym and Nate Anderson, a bedrock of a solidly top-10 recruiting class for Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma.

 

