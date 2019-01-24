'Crimson Tikes' welcomes Antonio Alfano with cartoon meeting mascot

The Alabama football community is apparently very excited to welcome its new No. 1 recruit, SDE Antonio Alfano.

A cartoon published by Crimson Tikes depicts “Lil’ Al,” a miniature take on Alabama’s elephant mascot, meeting Big Alfano.

Alfano, who rose to the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports rankings on Tuesday, is an early enrollee in Nick Saban’s football program.

In this cartoon, which Alfano tweeted out on Wednesday, “Lil’ Al” nervously says hello to the new larger-than-life athlete.

“I hear you’re fast, strong, got huge hands and long arms!? How do?” the elephant says, looking up at the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive end.

Thanks to Crimson Tikes for this cartoon… pic.twitter.com/ex5sdZCOqV — Antonio Alfano (@Antonioalfano99) January 23, 2019

The two shake hands. Well, Alfano shakes the entire mascot up and down, excited to meet him.

Lil’ Al offers to show him around Tuscaloosa — after the elephant exits concussion protocol from the handshake.

Alfano is expected to be a key part of helping the program return to the College Football Playoffs. He was named the 2018 All-New Jersey Defensive Player of the Year, accumulating 79 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks and six forced fumbles despite constant double-teams.

He’s part of Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2019.